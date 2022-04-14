Polkamon (PMON) Hits Market Cap of $6.40 Million

Polkamon (PMON) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Polkamon has a market cap of $6.40 million and $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamon coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkamon has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044309 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,012.14 or 0.07524168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,010.09 or 0.99943100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00040822 BTC.

About Polkamon

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

Polkamon Coin Trading

