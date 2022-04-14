PolkaWar (PWAR) Price Hits $0.0894 on Exchanges

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for $0.0894 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $208,111.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 85,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 30,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

