Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the March 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 270.0 days.
Shares of PWZYF stock opened at 8.00 on Thursday. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 1 year low of 8.00 and a 1 year high of 10.36.
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Company Profile (Get Rating)
