Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the March 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 270.0 days.

Shares of PWZYF stock opened at 8.00 on Thursday. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 1 year low of 8.00 and a 1 year high of 10.36.

Get Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen alerts:

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Company Profile (Get Rating)

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Insurance, Individual Insurance, Investments, Banking Activity, Pension Insurance, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.