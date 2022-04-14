PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.21 billion and the highest is $4.27 billion. PPG Industries reported sales of $3.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year sales of $18.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.28 billion to $19.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.20 billion to $20.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.92.

PPG stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.13. 73,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,706. PPG Industries has a one year low of $111.32 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 14.6% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 10.6% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.