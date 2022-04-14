PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) to Release Earnings on Monday

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect PrairieSky Royalty to post earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$100.60 million for the quarter.

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$18.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion and a PE ratio of 33.05. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$12.51 and a one year high of C$18.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 56.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. ATB Capital reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.04.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.29 per share, with a total value of C$162,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 640,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,438,697.16.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

