Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the March 15th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Principal Value ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $43.78. 3,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,147. Principal Value ETF has a 1-year low of $40.39 and a 1-year high of $46.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.45.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.
