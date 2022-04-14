Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the March 15th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Principal Value ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $43.78. 3,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,147. Principal Value ETF has a 1-year low of $40.39 and a 1-year high of $46.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.45.

Get Principal Value ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 65.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,615 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.