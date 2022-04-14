Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGMW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGMW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMGMW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,829. Priveterra Acquisition has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.14.

