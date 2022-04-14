ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 293,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,309,225 shares.The stock last traded at $19.31 and had previously closed at $18.93.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 19.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,724,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,914 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,164,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 15.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

