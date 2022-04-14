ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Down 2.5%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.37 and last traded at $38.44. 201,844 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,066,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.43.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

