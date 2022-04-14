Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Gap Down to $25.52

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.52, but opened at $20.06. Protagonist Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 182,278 shares trading hands.

PTGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $965.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 458.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

