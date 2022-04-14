Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.83

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.83 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Providence Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03), with a volume of 25,020 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £25.04 million and a P/E ratio of -3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.81.

Providence Resources Company Profile (LON:PVR)

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its project under appraisal/development include Barryroe, a North Celtic Sea basic project (SEL 1/11) with 80% working interest. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

