PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $479.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $479.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $470.60 million and the highest is $485.24 million. PTC reported sales of $461.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $457.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.88 million. PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.26. PTC has a 52-week low of $99.69 and a 52-week high of $153.73.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

