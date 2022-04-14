Public Mint (MINT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,390.00

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $6.42 million and $7,390.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $0.0670 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00023503 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 133.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,779,437 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

