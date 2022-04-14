Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Public Storage by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,535,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.71.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $408.63. 20,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.48. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $262.81 and a 52 week high of $411.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.25.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

