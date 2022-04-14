PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded PulteGroup from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average of $49.88. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

