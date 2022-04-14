Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Shares Down 9.1%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 796,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,086,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Pi Financial cut shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a market cap of C$78.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.73.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

