Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,300 shares, an increase of 379.6% from the March 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE:PPT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.95. 304,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,496. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $4.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

