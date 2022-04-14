PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.079 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PVH. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PVH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.29.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH stock traded up $4.10 on Thursday, hitting $80.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,612,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PVH will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in PVH by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.