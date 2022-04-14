PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.000-$9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.34 billion-$9.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.50 billion.PVH also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.600 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered shares of PVH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.29.

Shares of PVH opened at $80.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.80 and its 200-day moving average is $99.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in PVH by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,371,000 after buying an additional 99,552 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in PVH by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,014,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in PVH by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,625,000 after buying an additional 58,568 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in PVH by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

