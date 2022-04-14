Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the March 15th total of 254,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Pyxis Tankers worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PXS. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
About Pyxis Tankers (Get Rating)
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
