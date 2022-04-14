Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Lowered by Analyst

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$255.43 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. boosted their price target on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.41.

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$2.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.00. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.29 and a 52-week high of C$2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49.

New Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.