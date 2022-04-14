Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Update

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Qantas Airways in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Qantas Airways alerts:

OTCMKTS:QABSY opened at $18.48 on Thursday. Qantas Airways has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97.

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.