Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $160.27

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $160.27 and last traded at $160.58, with a volume of 1635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.59.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.00.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 53,578.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 211,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,170,000 after buying an additional 211,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,729,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,779,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,022,000 after buying an additional 66,905 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 499,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,329,000 after buying an additional 35,638 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.