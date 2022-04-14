Quark Price Hits $0.0069 on Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. In the last seven days, Quark has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $141,480.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 279,083,467 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

