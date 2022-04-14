Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Radian Group has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $338.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.16%.

Radian Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Radian Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 86,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter worth $318,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Radian Group by 26.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter worth $1,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

