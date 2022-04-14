Radio Caca (RACA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28.96 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $555.09 million and approximately $28.96 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00044331 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.73 or 0.07519451 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,537.70 or 0.99884713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00041074 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 299,198,132,591 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

