RAI Finance Achieves Market Cap of $29.45 Million (SOFI)

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $29.45 million and $435,152.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00045461 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,031.88 or 0.07554585 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,080.01 or 0.99867904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00041943 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.