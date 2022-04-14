Raymond James Cuts Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to C$85.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$88.50 to C$85.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQGPF opened at $49.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.29. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

