Raze Network Trading Down 19.2% Over Last Week (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $620,025.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00044969 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.89 or 0.07536680 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,973.64 or 0.99860655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041808 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,365,954 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

