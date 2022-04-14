Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,356 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 502.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,684 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Realty Income by 2,072.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,351,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,215 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,362,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,951,000 after acquiring an additional 752,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,624,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,343. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.98. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.90%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

