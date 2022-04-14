Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of UTG opened at $34.66 on Thursday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $36.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $214,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,122 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

