Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) will report ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.13). Redfin reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 194.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $15.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Redfin has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $72.69.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $56,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,750 shares of company stock worth $1,608,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

