Redwood Investments LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $266.58. 967,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,315. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.42 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $95.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.71.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

