Redwood Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,476 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $895,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 594.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $1,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $293.52. 347,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,902. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.03 and a 12 month high of $406.43.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 40.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.00.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

