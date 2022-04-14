Redwood Investments LLC Sells 188 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,685,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $248.63. The company had a trading volume of 780,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,533. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,688.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STZ. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.42.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

