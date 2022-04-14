Redwood Investments LLC Sells 70 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 30.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after purchasing an additional 639,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.8% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,041,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,365,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,335 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 745,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $5.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,985. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.15 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $292.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.60.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

