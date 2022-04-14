Redwood Investments LLC Takes $1.31 Million Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 226.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after purchasing an additional 560,583 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,117,000 after purchasing an additional 519,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,696,000 after purchasing an additional 460,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,125 shares of company stock valued at $13,821,489. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ETSY traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.47. 2,445,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,265,843. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.34.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.37.

Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.