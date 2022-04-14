REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RGNX. TheStreet raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.

RGNX opened at $31.11 on Monday. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 277,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

