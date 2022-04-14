Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) CEO Sells $894,600.00 in Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $894,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,740 shares in the company, valued at $8,106,993. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY traded down $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $30.74. 496,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,202. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.66.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 12,012.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,407,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,389,000 after purchasing an additional 139,654 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,811,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 469,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 51,975 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RLAY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

