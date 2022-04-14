Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Gap Down to $32.28

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.28, but opened at $29.90. Relay Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.06, with a volume of 4,974 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,012.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,856 shares of company stock worth $2,184,079 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

