Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.32 and last traded at $31.34. 1,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 16,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

RLXXF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,605.00 target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx to a “buy” rating and set a $26.15 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.65.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.86.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

