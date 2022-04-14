Renren (NYSE:RENN) Shares Gap Up to $22.94

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.94, but opened at $26.50. Renren shares last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 20,853 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33.
Renren Company Profile (NYSE:RENN)
Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States.
