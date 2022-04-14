Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$5.000 EPS.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.
Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $25.27 on Thursday. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 68.00%.
In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
