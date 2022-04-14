Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($5.79) Per Share

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Repare Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($5.79) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.97). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($6.47) EPS.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 1,406.68%. The business had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RPTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of RPTX stock opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 997,961 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,289,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,732,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,830,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 298,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 210,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,940,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

