Request Market Capitalization Achieves $225.73 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Request has a market cap of $225.73 million and $6.92 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000565 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00034278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00104664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,876,008 coins. The official website for Request is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

