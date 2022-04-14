Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Plus500 Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PLSQF)

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plus500 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Price now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Plus500’s FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLSQF opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.46. Plus500 has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

