Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 109.50 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.42). Approximately 73,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 181,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.41).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Residential Secure Income from GBX 100 ($1.30) to GBX 110 ($1.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 105.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 104.91. The company has a market cap of £201.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a GBX 1.29 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.76%.

In related news, insider Robert Blackburn Gray bought 50,000 shares of Residential Secure Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £55,500 ($72,322.13).

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

Residential Secure Income plc (ÂReSIÂ) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising Â£180 million in its IPO.

