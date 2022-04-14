Reviewing Global Consumer Acquisition (NASDAQ:GACQ) & Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI)

Global Consumer Acquisition (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) and Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Global Consumer Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Global Consumer Acquisition and Hillenbrand’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Consumer Acquisition N/A N/A $1.14 million N/A N/A Hillenbrand $2.86 billion 1.07 $249.90 million $2.97 14.20

Hillenbrand has higher revenue and earnings than Global Consumer Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Global Consumer Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Consumer Acquisition and Hillenbrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Consumer Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Hillenbrand 7.67% 22.71% 7.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Consumer Acquisition and Hillenbrand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Consumer Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Hillenbrand 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hillenbrand has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.47%. Given Hillenbrand’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hillenbrand is more favorable than Global Consumer Acquisition.

Summary

Hillenbrand beats Global Consumer Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Consumer Acquisition (Get Rating)

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer products and services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marietta, Georgia.

About Hillenbrand (Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials. The Molding Technology Solutions segment includes engineered and customized systems in plastic technology and processing. The Batesville segment produces and trades burial and cremation caskets, urns, room display fixtures and provides web-based applications. The company was founded on November 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Consumer Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Consumer Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.