RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Update

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RFIL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.86. 25 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,217. The stock has a market cap of $69.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.14. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. RF Industries had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RF Industries by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in RF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RF Industries by 22,258.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in RF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

