Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Up 483.3% in March

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 483.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNMBY shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Rheinmetall from €110.00 ($119.57) to €121.00 ($131.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rheinmetall from €120.00 ($130.43) to €190.00 ($206.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rheinmetall from €121.00 ($131.52) to €122.00 ($132.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. AlphaValue upgraded Rheinmetall from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Rheinmetall from €115.00 ($125.00) to €155.00 ($168.48) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of RNMBY traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,001. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $46.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38.

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

